Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Up to $58.02

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.02, but opened at $60.30. Hasbro shares last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 451,171 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 20.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

