iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 922,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,480,957 shares.The stock last traded at $29.94 and had previously closed at $30.61.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $909.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 732,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 360,774 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 69,918.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 193,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,219 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,675,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

