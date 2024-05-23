Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Sells 265,000 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DNA opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,814 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 260.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 451,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 30.9% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

