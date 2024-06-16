iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 374,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 303,614 shares.The stock last traded at $27.03 and had previously closed at $27.42.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

