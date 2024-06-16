First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the May 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 350,395 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,465,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTQI opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

