Foundry Partners LLC Sells 47,771 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,771 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $21,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,678,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,105,000 after acquiring an additional 380,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $347,903,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,756,000 after acquiring an additional 481,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after purchasing an additional 279,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.50 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

