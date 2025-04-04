Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,146 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,542,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 341,614 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.