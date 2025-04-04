Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,146 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,542,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 341,614 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.