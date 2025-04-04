SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

T opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

