ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 597.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,154 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after acquiring an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 15,913.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 446,057 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 278,777 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 956.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after buying an additional 239,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,069,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 4.9 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

