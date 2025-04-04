Supermarket Income REIT to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.53 (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:SUPR traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 75.90 ($0.99). 5,108,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.50. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 78.30 ($1.03). The company has a market cap of £945.79 million, a PE ratio of -44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.15.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Supermarket Income REIT

In related news, insider Roger Blundell bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,719.08). 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

