BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,885 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,781,000 after acquiring an additional 661,774 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 4,670.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 434,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 425,013 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,480,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,646,000 after purchasing an additional 380,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $73.83 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.