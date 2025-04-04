Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,028,000 after buying an additional 288,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Autodesk by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

