World Investment Advisors Acquires 46,031 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 350.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after buying an additional 134,539 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after buying an additional 1,868,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after buying an additional 209,174 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

