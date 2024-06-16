Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

CPLP stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $950.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.95 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

