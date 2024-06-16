Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 58,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 122,813 shares.The stock last traded at $18.12 and had previously closed at $18.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $572.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,298,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,955,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,342,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after buying an additional 210,047 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.