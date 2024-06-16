Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 5.6%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.05. 265,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,933,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $248,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,482,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $518,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,752.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 386.7% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

