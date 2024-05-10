Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $601.5-608.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.34 million. Qualys also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.35 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.98. The stock had a trading volume of 89,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,923. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.70.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

