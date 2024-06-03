Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,429 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.72 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

