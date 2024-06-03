Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 143.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 127,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 373,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,671. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.