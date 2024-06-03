Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 59 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $215.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

