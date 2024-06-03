Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $223,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $35,195,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 24.8% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $385.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.94 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.25 and its 200-day moving average is $471.31.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

