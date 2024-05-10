Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. 313,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

