Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 3,663 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $32.44 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

