Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $214.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,147 shares of company stock worth $18,204,926. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

