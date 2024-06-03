Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $141,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $74.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.