Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 446.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

