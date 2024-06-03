Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

