L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $224.83 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $225.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.66.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

