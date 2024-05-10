STERIS (NYSE:STE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.05 to $9.25 EPS.
STERIS Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of STERIS stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $228.99. 300,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.04. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.81.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
