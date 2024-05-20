Balentine LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Unilever by 4,657.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 422,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,302. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Argus raised their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.