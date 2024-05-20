Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 604,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $78.07. 5,879,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056,100. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

