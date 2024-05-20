TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stake Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after acquiring an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 207.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 450,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 297,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.