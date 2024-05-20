North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Sees Large Volume Increase

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 63,666 shares.The stock last traded at $19.89 and had previously closed at $19.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOA. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $535.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 293,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 229,100 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,170,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,915,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

