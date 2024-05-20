Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,714.12. 57,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,588. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,573.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,472.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

