Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.12. 173,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,976. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,245 shares of company stock worth $2,702,701. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

