ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Position Cut by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE ASX traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. 2,469,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

