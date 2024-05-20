Balentine LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,700,000 after buying an additional 151,657 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,851,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.89. The stock had a trading volume of 204,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $121.14 and a 52 week high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

