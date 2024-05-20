Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,580 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $9.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,849. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.18 and a twelve month high of $221.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.44.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.