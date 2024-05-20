Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

KMB traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 583,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,188. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

