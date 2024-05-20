Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

DE stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.73. 482,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.20 and its 200-day moving average is $386.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.78.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

