Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.33. 7,390,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,127,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average is $146.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

