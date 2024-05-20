MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 151,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 409,616 shares.The stock last traded at $19.55 and had previously closed at $19.45.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

