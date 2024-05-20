Balentine LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,541. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 113,405 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

