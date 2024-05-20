Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.44. 1,854,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,293. The company has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $198.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

