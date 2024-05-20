Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $244.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,166. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

