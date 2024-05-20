Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Lifted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Infosys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,190,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,642,000 after purchasing an additional 102,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

