Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.52. The company had a trading volume of 976,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,854. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

