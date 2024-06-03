Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 47 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $2,329,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $257.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

