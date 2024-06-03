Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,153 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,167.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 832,653 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

