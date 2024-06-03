Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS IDV opened at $29.52 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.